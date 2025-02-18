Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
IVDAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
