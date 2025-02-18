Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

