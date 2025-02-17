Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 33,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 1,916,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,727. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $366.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

