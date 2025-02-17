HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

HNI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 237,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,901. HNI has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HNI by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 474,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

