Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 274,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameresco by 81.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 450,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

