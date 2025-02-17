Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declines By 8.6%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $95,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,771.99. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,690 shares of company stock worth $446,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.70. 17,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.