Financial Comparison: Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -68.39% -26.16% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canoo and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 4 2 0 2.33 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $108.10, suggesting a potential upside of 31,324.42%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and QF Liquidation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $1.86 million 0.89 -$302.02 million ($70.60) 0.00 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Canoo beats QF Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components. It offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups; battery modules; and engineering services. In addition, the company provides digital ecosystem, a suite of products and software tools comprising CanooHub, a web-based fleet management portal; driver mobile app for real-time vehicle status and access to remote commands; vehicle human machine interface that encompasses vehicle controls, customizable settings, range mode, cruise control, vehicle alerts, camera feeds for safety and connectivity, such as cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as data and analytics infrastructure. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

