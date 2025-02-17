Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 74,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $998.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.