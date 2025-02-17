GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Down 14.1 %

GDDY traded down $29.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after purchasing an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GoDaddy by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after purchasing an additional 507,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.