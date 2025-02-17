StockNews.com Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Sell

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $211.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,975.17. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $3,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $97,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

