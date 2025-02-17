Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 3,578,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,146. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $374.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.