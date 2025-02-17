Devidas Shetty Sells 14,558,000 Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) Stock

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) Director Devidas Shetty sold 14,558,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$727,900.00.

Devidas Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Devidas Shetty purchased 500,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Aberdeen International Trading Up 16.7 %

Aberdeen International stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. Aberdeen International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

