Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ IRON remained flat at $54.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $928,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,507.25. The trade was a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,795 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

