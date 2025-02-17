Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Decreases By 21.4%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jamf Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 379,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Jamf has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

