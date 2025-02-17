Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Drops By 15.0%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $750.74. 998,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $697.11 and a 200-day moving average of $714.23. KLA has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

