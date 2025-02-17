EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

EXOR Stock Performance

EXOR has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EXOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.