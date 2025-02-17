PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 31,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 410,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 47.9% during the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PTY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,816. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.