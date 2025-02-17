Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rises By 7.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

