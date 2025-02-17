Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

