88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,221,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 8,580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,010,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
EEENF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,862,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,684. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 88 Energy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.