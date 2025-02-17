Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Drops By 8.1%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 15,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,420,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,175,000 after purchasing an additional 341,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 379,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.