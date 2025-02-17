EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,482,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 6,093,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.7 days.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQBBF traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,761. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

