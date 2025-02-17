Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 12.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). 6,868,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 12.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £804.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.63.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
