Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. Georg Fischer has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $77.31.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

Georg Fischer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.