Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. Georg Fischer has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $77.31.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.