Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Declines By 20.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.95. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,548.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 338,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

