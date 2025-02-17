Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Canaan by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136,154. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

