Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Bank7 Trading Down 0.1 %

BSVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.