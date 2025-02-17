Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $35,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,539,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,597,038.24. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,459. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
