iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 5.0% in January

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
iHeartMedia Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 722,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
