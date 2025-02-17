iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 5.0% in January

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 722,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

