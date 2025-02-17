Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 395,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 37.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 84.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 26.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.