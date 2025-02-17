Short Interest in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Expands By 9.1%

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $8,643,250.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,512.60. The trade was a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

BWIN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 541,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

