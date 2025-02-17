Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,844 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 16,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,645. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

