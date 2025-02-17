Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 22,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,579,202.11. This trade represents a 3.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

