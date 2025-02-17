Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 18.3%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.5 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

FNNNF stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

