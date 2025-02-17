Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Declines By 18.3%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.5 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
FNNNF stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
About Finnair Oyj
