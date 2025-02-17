FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FDRVF remained flat at C$24.35 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.56. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$13.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.75.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

