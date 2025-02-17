Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,227,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.48. 5,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

