Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,227,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.48. 5,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
