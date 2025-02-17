Head to Head Comparison: JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nVent Electric and JBT Marel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 0 6 0 3.00 JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00

nVent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. JBT Marel has a consensus target price of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than JBT Marel.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

nVent Electric has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBT Marel has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

nVent Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. JBT Marel pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. nVent Electric pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBT Marel pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of JBT Marel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of nVent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nVent Electric and JBT Marel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.01 billion 3.75 $567.10 million $1.96 34.90 JBT Marel $1.66 billion 2.37 $582.60 million $5.39 23.02

JBT Marel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nVent Electric. JBT Marel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and JBT Marel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 10.09% 14.52% 7.27% JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68%

Summary

nVent Electric beats JBT Marel on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About JBT Marel

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.