Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 886,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. 562,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,756 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,650,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,794 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

