Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DFS traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,959. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

