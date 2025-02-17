Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
