Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 288,042,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
