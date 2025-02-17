Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,259,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,593.0 days.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.