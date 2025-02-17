Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,281,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 3,749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.83.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.