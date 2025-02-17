Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,281,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 3,749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.