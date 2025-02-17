Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,165.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $568.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.88. Geberit has a 52-week low of $503.56 and a 52-week high of $650.00.
About Geberit
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.