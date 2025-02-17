Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,165.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERF remained flat at $568.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.88. Geberit has a 52-week low of $503.56 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

