Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,834. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

