First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,166,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

