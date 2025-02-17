Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Rises By 5.4%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DEMZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

