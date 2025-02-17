Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.