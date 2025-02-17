Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

