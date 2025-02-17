Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 539,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,621. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

