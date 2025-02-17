Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,439,400 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 22,024,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,287.0 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.