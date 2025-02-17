Affirm (AFRM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/28/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/28/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/21/2025 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $80.69. 6,253,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 938,626 shares of company stock worth $64,490,871. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

