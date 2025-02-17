Affirm (AFRM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/28/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 1/28/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Affirm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/21/2025 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/20/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2024 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
Affirm Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $80.69. 6,253,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
